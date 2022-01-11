Lakhimpur Kheri: In the Tikunia violence case, seven accused including Sumit Jaiswal have filed their bail plea in the district court after their bail plea got rejected on Friday from Chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court.

The court has fixed January 20 as the next date of hearing on bail. District Government Advocate Criminal Arvind Kumar Tripathi told that seven accused have given applications for bail now the hearing will take place on January 20.

21-year-old Lavkush, 24-year-old Shishupal, 35-year-old Ullas Kumar Trivedi, 25-year-old Rinku Rana, 20-year-old Dharmendra Banjara, 25-year-old Ashish Pandey and Sumit Jaiswal had declared their innocence in the bail petition filed by their advocate Ram Ashish Mishra.

All the accused are allegedly involved with the killings of four farmers and a journalist on October 3 last year under Tikunia kotwali area of UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. A total of eight people had lost their lives in the incident.

Under IPC 147, 148, 149, 307, 326, 34,302,120B,427 a case is registered against 13 accused, including Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, under Tikunia police station. Along with this, a case is also registered against everyone under 177 Motor Vehicle Act. After the SIT has changed the sections after investigation, all the seven accused have filed a second bail application in the district judge's court.

