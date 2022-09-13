Agartala: Tripura police have arrested an accused after a gap of 12 years in a domestic violence case in Belonia in the South Tripura district. The accused person is stated to have been absconding from the area all these years.

The accused was identified as Nantu Debnath and a case of domestic violence was filed by his wife, a resident of Chittamara in Banantapara area of the district. The case was filed 12 years ago under section 498 IPC and the charge sheet was submitted to the court but since then the accused kept evading arrest. On Sunday, Police received information that Nantu Debnath had come to his house in the Chittamara BanantPara area after almost twelve years.

Over the specific input, Belonia police station SI Sanjib Debbarma and SI Champa Das along with other police personnel conducted a raid and arrested the accused Nantu from his house. He was produced before the District and Sessions Court after a medical check-up on Monday.