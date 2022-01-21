Mumbai: The fourth person arrested in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' case will be produced in Bandra Court today. Accused Neeraj Singh, who was arrested in Odisha by a team of Mumbai Cyber Police on Thursday is being brought to Mumbai where he will be produced before the court.

Neeraj is the fourth person arrested in the case that involves sexual harassment, cyberbullying, and online auction of Muslim women through the 'Bulli Bai' application. Earlier this month, a 19-year-old woman and an engineering student from Bengaluru were among the three arrested by the Mumbai police. A parallel investigation was launched by the Delhi Police, which has also made arrests in the case. Neeraj Bishnoi, the 'Bulli Bai' app creator, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit team from Assam.

Neeraj Singh, according to sources, has an MBA and was in touch with Bishnoi. On Thursday, the Bandra court has rejected the bail plea of Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat, the three accused in the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case. Mumbai Police had earlier filed a case in the court opposing the bail plea, stating that their investigation suggested that the accused were also involved in 'Sulli Deals'. All three accused are currently in judicial custody.

