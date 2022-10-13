Coimbatore: Two accused who had hurled molotov cocktail near a BJP office here were detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on Thursday, police said. The two were held in connection with the attack on September 22. Both were lodged in the central prison here, and the detention order came today, said the police.

Earlier in September, directing the district police officials to take stringent action, DGP C Sylendra Babu has warned that the National Security Act would be invoked against those indulging in such violent acts threatening peace and communal harmony. The molotov cocktail attacks followed last week's massive nationwide raid on the PFI and SDPI by the NIA and the arrest of PFI leaders and workers.

But, the PFI and SDPI have distanced themselves from the attacks and said the police action smacked of a conspiracy to defame the organisations. The raids have generated solidarity for the PFI and SDPI from the DMK and its allies like the VCK, MDMK and others, who pointed out that the two Muslim outfits are not proscribed. DMK spokesperson TK S Elangovan had lashed out at the NIA for the raids.

Stung by the attacks, BJP state president Annamalai has charged the DMK government with keeping the hands of the police tied and preventing the force from acting independently ever since the party came to power. Besides writing to Amit Shah on the attacks on parivar functionaries, he has constituted four fact-finding teams and their feedback will be submitted to Shah for further action.