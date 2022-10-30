Panipat: The police investigation into the 'human sacrifice' case in Panipat has revealed that the accused who has been identified as Yogesh was learning black magic from Youtube videos to hypnotize girls. Yogesh had planned the human sacrifice on Diwali night and was in search of a target. Hence he raped and murdered the minor girl on Diwali night for his ritual.

A semi-nude body of a seven-year-old girl was found in the bushes behind her house at Panipat, the next morning after Diwali. The minor girl went missing while playing outside her house in Kuldeep Nagar on Diwali night all of a sudden. The accused was arrested two days after the incident.