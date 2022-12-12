Rampurhat (West Bengal): In a suspected case of suicide, the prime accused in the violence in Bogtui village of West Bengal's Birbhum district was found dead in CBI custody on Monday, officials said. He was arrested by the CBI on December 4 from a hideout along the Bengal-Jharkhand border.

The CBI source alleged that the body of the accused was found in the washroom of the office which the agency has set up in a guest house in Rampurhat. The source also said that it looked like a "case of suicide".

"The body of the prime accused in Bogtui violence was found hanging in the washroom of the guest house, where we have set up our temporary camp, around 4.30 pm. We have informed the police and all necessary procedures are being followed," the CBI source said. At least 10 people were killed in the arson and violence that followed the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21. The CBI is probing the case on the orders of Calcutta High Court.

A total of 10 to 12 houses in the village were set on fire. At least 10 people were burnt to death in which 7 from one family. Bhadu Sheikh's close associate Lalan Sheikh was arrested by the CBI as the main accused in the Bogtui murder. He was taken to the court on December 11.