Chennai: The Tamil Nadu state government has informed the Madras High Court stating that special DGP Rajes Das, an accused in sexual harassment, has been continuously trying to dodge the case.

The special DGP had been suspended after a woman IPS officer's complaint, in which she charged Das of making sexual advances. Subsequently, the state government had formulated a six-member panel (Visaka committee) led by additional chief secretary Jayashree Ragunanthan to probe the allegation made by the woman officer. The committee also submitted its report to the government in April last.

Based on the report, the DGP was also summoned. The suspended DGP had already filed a plea in Madras High Court seeking rejection of Visaka committee's enquiry proceedings. Das also submitted a petition to Home Secretary and in the petition, he accused two members- Additional DGP Seema Agarwal and IG Arun of being biased against him and he sought their removal from the committee. Moreover, the panel members started their probe against him even before his petition was considered, he said in the petition.

In this case, "it is unacceptable that since many witnesses who are working under the victim, they will support the complainant. So these witnesses should be transferred," he demanded, adding that principles of natural justice should be followed during the probe. The hearing came up before Justice Saravanan who adjourned the hearing to the following week and sought reply from state government. However the request to reshuffle the panel was not considered by the court.

Replying to this, state advocate general Shanmugasundaram stated that a charge sheet had already been filed against the suspended DGP and the Supreme Court also dismissed DGP's plea, in which the suspended DGP pleaded that such a case should be transferred out of Villupuram. Even one of the committee members-Arun was removed, he pointed out. Shanmugasundaram also sought time to submit a response. Following this, Justice Saravanan observed that the Visaka Committee should maintain status quo.