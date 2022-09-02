Lucknow: Latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that UP jails has prisoned more prisoners than any other state and the number of the prisoners have increased from 10.8 per cent from that of 2021. UP jails has accommodate prisoners twice the capacity while the latest data also revealed that the UP jails have the highest number of educated prisoners.

According to NCRB, there were 5,29,090 prisoners across the country in the year 2021. Of these, 1,17,789 prisoners were lodged in 75 jails of UP. Of these, 4,995 are female and 11 are transgender. However, all the 75 jails of UP have a total capacity of 63,751 prisoners. According to the report, prisons in Uttar Pradesh have twice the capacity.

Some jails in the state have accommodated prisoners even thrice more the capacity such has Kanpur Jail has a capacity of 114 prisoners and 442 prisoners are lodged here. Similarly, there are 1279 prisoners in the Mirzapur district jail with a capacity of 320. Badaun Jail has a capacity of 529 inmates while 1,688 prisoners are lodged.

According to the NCRB report, there are 7 Central Jails, 62 District Jails, 2 Sub Jails, 2 Women's Jails and 2 Special Jails in UP. District jails have a capacity of 48,568 prisoners, while there are 1,01,455 prisoners. At the same time, 391 prisoners are lodged in 2 special jails. There are 26,956 convicted prisoners in the jails of Uttar Pradesh, in which 25,763 are male and 1189 are female prisoners.

Meanwhile, 90,606 prisoners are on under trial where 86,794 are male and 3,805 female prisoners. 379 female prisoners are lodged in jail along with their 428 children. While the most educated prisoners in the country are also lodged in the jails of UP. There are 671 prisoners who are post graduate, 2002 prisoners are graduate, 6035 prisoners are intermediate and 10,245 prisoners are high school in the state jails. The jails of Uttar Pradesh are at the top of the figures of the most educated prisoners.