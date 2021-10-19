Chandigarh: Raveen Thukral who is believed to be a close aide of Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday quoted the latter saying that he will soon launch a party.

In a series of tweets by Raveen Thukral said, ‘The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year'

‘Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions’

‘I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake’

The tweets by Thukral hints that former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is planning to form his own party. He can also join the leaders who have separated from other parties like Shiromani Akali Dal, Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions.

According to sources, Captain Amarinder Singh is hopeful that the three agriculture laws will also be resolved soon. But his decision to go with the BJP will be taken if the row over three agricultural laws is resolved.