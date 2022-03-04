New Delhi: Being aware of the uncertain plight of Ukraine-return Indian medical students, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adjust them as a one-time measure in existing medical colleges in the country through an appropriate disbursed distribution process.

Giving its recommendations in a letter sent to the Prime Minister, the IMA said that all the evacuated medical education learners who are Indian citizens and have procured admissions there upon seeking eligibility certificate from the statutory authorities in India and at various stages of progression there be adjusted as a onetime measure in existing medical colleges in the country through an appropriate disbursed distribution keeping in mind the geographic locational interest of the said learner.

"The said incorporation in the concerned medical college being one-time should not be taken as an increase in the annual intake capacity and should be permitted to go in for progression in the respective Indian Medical Schools for the remainder of their MBBS course," the IMA said.

It further said that the entire process will also need the validation of certification which has been made by the competent academic authorities of the medical schools where they were originally admitted in medical schools in Ukraine whereby by the progression of theirs' would be permissible in Indian Medical Schools.

"On passing out, they will be as good as Indian Medical Graduates and not Foreign Medical Graduates. This will not only be a great sucker to saving all of them from their uncertain fate but would also go a long way in catering to a larger human cause in a most befitting manner," the IMA said.

On Thursday, ETV Bharat has filed a story on the impact of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war on the Indian students studying medicine in Ukraine. IMA secretary-general Dr Jayesh M Lele termed the situation as "very serious" and said that they will take up the matter with the central government.

The medical body further said that it is on the basis of the very fraction which is availed in case of Indian Medical Schools for the accommodation of the students in other medical schools in contingencies which are required to be utilized for the helpless and unfortunate students admitted to medical colleges in Ukraine and stand heavily victimized due to an unprecedented situation which is not their creation.

The IMA admitted that there is a good number of medical students who due to compulsion that has been created as a result of an unprecedented situation in Ukraine have been evacuated and have reached India and the process is on.

"Their fate and future with regard to the pursuance of their medical course to which they have been admitted in medical schools there and are at the various stages of progression are absolutely uncertain and unclear," the IMA said.