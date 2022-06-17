Srinagar: A soldier was killed in an accidental grenade blast on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Police sources said that the grenade exploded accidentally when signalman Bharat Yaduwanshi was on duty at the Gonipora Gugtiyal Camp in Kupwara.

Also read: Two non-locals injured in grenade blast in Shopian district of J&K

The injured soldier was rushed to 428 Field Hospital Zangli, Kupwara, where he succumbed to his injuries. "The body was handed over to the concerned unit after the completion of medico-legal formalities initiated by police under section 174 CrPc", sources said. (IANS)