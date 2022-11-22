Alluri (Andhra Pradesh): Six people were reported dead in a fatal accident in the Alluri district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The accident occurred when the car collided head-on with a lorry in the Boddagudem area of Chintoor Mandal.

AP: Six dead, several injured in car-lorry collision in Alluri district

Other people onboard the car have also sustained serious injuries. The local police officials have taken cognizance of the incident and reached the accident site with a rescue team. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

The deceased have been identified to be from Chhattisgarh, and all of them were returning from a visit to Lord Bhalachandram Temple in Alluri when the accident occurred.