New Delhi: Stating that acceptance or rejection of ideas should be based on debate and dialogue, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that invaluable opportunities for character building should never be lost by going with the flow of the moment.

"Character building is one of the main objectives of education. Young students have a natural tendency of curiosity, questioning, and use of logic. This tendency should always be encouraged. Opposition to unscientific stereotypes by the younger generation should also be encouraged. Acceptance or rejection of ideas should be based on debate and dialogue," said President Murmu while addressing the 6th convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Murmu said that the students and faculty of JNU have made an impressive contribution in various fields such as education and research, politics, civil service, diplomacy, social work, science and technology, media, literature, etc. "Students from all over India study at JNU. This university presents a lively reflection of the cultural unity of India amid diversities. Students from many other countries also study at the university. Thus, JNU's attraction as a center of learning goes beyond India," said Murmu.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee's niece loses job over SSC scam

The President said that JNU is known for its progressive practices and rich contributions in terms of social sensitivity, inclusion, and women empowerment. Murmu said that the vision, mission, and objectives of JNU were articulated in its founding legislation. "These basic ideals include national integration, social justice, secularism, democratic way of life, and scientific approach to the problems of society. The University community should remain steadfast in its adherence to these foundational principles," the President said.

Stating that several issues like climate change, pollution, war and unrest, terrorism, women's insecurity, and inequality are presenting challenges before humanity, Murmu said, "It is the responsibility of the universities to be alert and active about these issues."