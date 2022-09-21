Chennai/Bengaluru: Accenture and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to undertake collaborative research projects, and jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership focused on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries.

The areas of collaboration will include autonomous robotics systems, industrial Internet of Things, digital twin systems, and advanced automotive technologies such as electric mobility services. The CoE will also work as an incubator and identify disruptive early-stage start-ups to drive innovation and research in these areas.

University collaboration has been key to Accenture’s innovation agenda. The company has been collaborating with leading universities around the world to jointly develop forward-looking thought leadership, research, educational programs, and other activities. Most recently, Accenture collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, to establish the Accenture Center for Advanced Computing, said a company press release.

Need for industry-academia partnerships

“Advanced digital technologies can help enterprises drive new levels of productivity, competitiveness and sustainable growth in a fluid and rapidly changing environment, and industry-academia partnerships are crucial for developing solutions and talent for the future,” said Mahesh Zurale, Senior Managing Director, Lead-Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, in the release said, “We are excited to be setting up this new Center with Accenture as it not only aligns with our interest and objectives but also brings intellectual and practical skills that are necessary for our student researchers in the future.”

