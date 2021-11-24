Kalaburagi/Shivamogga: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seized Rs3.5 crore worth gold and Rs15 lakh in cash after a raid on the house of PWD Junior Engineer JE Shanthagowda in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

The engineer had hidden lakhs of cash in a drainage pipe before the ACB team arrived for the raid. But, the ACB officials surprised the engineer by saying, "our officers knew the money was stored in the pipe, and the plumber was called to cut the pipe".

In another raid, around Rs 3.5 crore worth 7.5 kg of gold and Rs 15 lakh in cash were seized from the house of Joint Director of Agriculture Department T.S. Rudreshappa Shivamogga's house in Gada district. The seized items include 60 gold biscuits of 100 grams, 8 gold biscuits of 50 grams, 1.5kg of jewellery, a diamond necklace and 3kg silver. The ACB officials have found two houses, two vehicles along with a bank account and a locker.

The ACB team conducted series of raids at 60 places of 15 government officials, and seized gold ornaments, cash, immovable assets such as houses and plots, worth crores of rupees on Wednesday.