Telangana: Anti Corruption Bureau officials raided the residence of the Assistant Director of Survey and Land Records, Madhusudan in Sangareddy district, who was caught on Monday for taking a bribe.

Officials raided two of his houses in Adarsh ​​Nagar, Uppal and in Medchal and Malkajigiri district. They also seized Rs 1.03 crores in cash, gold ornaments weighing 314.770 grams, and property documents worth Rs 95.55 lakhs.

According to ACB officials, the officer had demanded Rs 20,000 bribe for conducting a survey and for arranging documents for a resident of Chanda Nagar in Hyderabad.

Madhusudan was caught red-handed while Junior Assistant Asif was taking Rs 10,000 on his orders.

It was in this connection that Madhusudan's premises were searched for alleged accumulation of assets in excess of his income.

The ACB authorities have registered a case against the Assistant Director of Survey and Land Records and will take him into custody for further investigation.