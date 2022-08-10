New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has written to the Lieutenant Governor Secretariat seeking the removal of Amanatullah Khan as Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe in a case against him by "bullying" witnesses, sources at the LG office said on Wednesday.

No immediate reaction was available from Mr Khan who is also an Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Okhla constituency. "The ACB has sought removal of Khan saying his criminal and bullying nature was preventing witnesses to come out against him and thus preventing the free and fair investigation in a corruption case registered against him," the sources said.

It was also claimed by the ACB that witnesses were afraid of coming out openly against Mr Khan, they added. A letter, written recently to the LG Secretariat, by S K Gautam, the then Special Commissioner of Police (ACB), said the witnesses in the case are afraid of Khan due to his "aggressive behavior" and his position in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The case against Mr Khan pertains to "financial bungling" in the bank accounts of the Waqf Board, creation of tenancy in Waqf Board properties, "corruption" in purchase of vehicles and "illegal appointment" of 33 people in the Delhi Waqf Board in violation of the service rules, among others, the sources said.

A case in this regard was registered by the ACB in January 2020 under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. (With agency Inputs)