Bengaluru: The Anti Corruption Bureau shocked state officials on Friday morning when a team of nearly 300 officers raided 21 alleged officials across 80 locations in Karnataka. ACB conducted raids at the offices and houses of officers in various government departments at 6 a.m. this morning.

The reason for the raid was cited as the property earnings being more than their income; officials are currently verifying the documents at the homes of government officials. The raids were conducted by the ACB in 10 districts of Karnataka including Bangalore.

ACB targetted around 21 officers including RTO, Circle Police Inspector, PWD Engineers, Registration Officer, and the Panchayat Secretary. Search is underway and the ACB will release more details soon.