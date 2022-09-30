Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Evading arrest for a long time, YouTuber Bobby Kataria surrendered in Delhi on Thursday. Uttarakhand police were searching for Kataria in connection with a case registered with Garhi Cantonment police station and had announced a reward of Rs 25000 for Kataria's arrest, said police sources.

Kataria had made a video sitting in the middle of Mussoorie—Dehradun Road and consuming liquor in full public view. Before indulging in such an unusual act, he halted the vehicular traffic on the Mussoorie—Dehradun Road. The video then went viral on social media.

Taking cognizance of the incident, a case was registered against Kataria on August 11 with Dehradun's Garhi Cantonment police station. After the filing of an FIR, Kataria on social media had dared Uttarakhand police to arrest him.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand police sent several reminders in the form of notices to Kataria to appear before it for interrogation. But Kataria did not respond to notices issued by Doon police. Hence, Doon police after obtaining a property attachment order as well as a non-bailable warrant had pasted the notices in front of his house and his shop in Dehradun, said police sources.