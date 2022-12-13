Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): Dr Durgesh Kumar Yadav, a doctor attached to Pantnagar Agriculture University, was on the run when some girl students levelled allegations of molestation against him when the latter went to see the doctor. The accused doctor was arrested by the police near the Tandav Barrier of the Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand.

On December 5, some girl students belonging to the university had gone to see the doctor. The accused had allegedly molested them. The girl students staying in different hostels of the university were staging the protest over the police's apathy in arresting the accused. Now, with the arrest of the accused, they have decided to withdraw the agitation.

Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manjunath T C while talking to reporters said, "Five special teams have been constituted to arrest the accused. We have sent a police team to Nainital, Uttar Pradesh, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar and other places to apprehend the accused. The accused was finally arrested near Tandav Barrier. The accused will be interrogated before initiating legal action against him."