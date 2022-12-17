Doda (Jammu & Kashmir): Acting tough against the absconding LeT Commander Abdul Rashid, his property in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir was attached in execution of the court order. He was involved in a number of terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces and other terrorist incidents. He was declared an absconder and subsequently proclaimed an offender by the order of the court. His warrant of attachment of property was forwarded by SSP Doda and consequently, a team was constituted by the District Magistrate Doda and it executed the court order and attached the property of the absconder (land measuring 04 Kanals and 2½ Marlas) situated at village Khanpura Tehsil Pgahsoo (Thathri)

Disclosing the past history of militancy, the Doda police said that Abdul Rashid alias Jhangir, a resident of Khanpura tehsil Phagsoo joined militancy and went to Pakistan/PoK in 1993 for arms training with the intention to carry out subversive activities. After being trained in Pakistan/PoK, he infiltrated and remained active in terror-related activities in the Doda district.

He, along with other dreaded and hardcore terrorists, was found involved in a number of terrorist attacks on civilians /security forces and other terrorist incidents of arson and blasts in the region. Apart from that, a number of youths of Doda district were instigated and recruited by him to join militancy in the nineties.

Terrorist Mohd Amin alias Khubaib, a resident of Thathri, was also initially motivated and recruited by him to join militancy he is presently a dreaded terrorist operating from PAK/POK and was involved in a number of terror-related incidents in the recent past in Jammu region, which include incidents of IEDs blasts, drone dropping and attempts of transportation of weapon consignment, to revive militancy in the Jammu region.

He has also been declared a proclaimed offender by the orders of the court. Presently, both the terrorists Mohd Amin and Abdul Rashid are operating from Pakistan/PoK and are luring the youth of Doda through various means of social media/virtual mode to join militancy. Whereas the Doda police are in process of initiating proceedings under section 82/83 CrPC against other local terrorists, who were involved in terror-related activities in Doda.