Muzaffarnagar: The authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district have demolished the house of a robber absconding in a robbery case As per officials, the accused identified as Pervez Saifi, a resident of Mohalla Makkinagar of Muzaffarnagar city Kotwali area, along with his accomplices carried out the robbery and is absconding ever since.

DIG Moradabad Shalabh Mathur had announced a reward o Rs 50,000 for clues about the accused. Moradabad police had also attached the house of the accused criminal over orders from the court. With the accused failing to surrender before the police, a team of police from Bilari police station on March 24 led by SI Iglesh Kumar reached the accused's house with a bulldozer and demolished part of the house, an official said.

He said the police seized the goods from the house and brought them to the police station. A heavy posse of the police force was present at the spot. The Uttar Pradesh government's move against alleged criminals to demolish their properties is being hailed by the Yogi Adityanath's supporters as “Baba ka bulldozer”.

