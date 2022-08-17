One kg of RDX found in dry fruit truck from Afghanistan
Amritsar: Punjab police seized about one kilogram of RDX from a dry fruit truck that came from Afghanistan on Wednesday. The customs department informed the police after the suspicious container was searched during an inspection. An explosive substance was found in a container of dry fruit packaging, informed the police. The police are probing the incident for further details.
