Lucknow: A total of 52 ministers have been included in the newly sworn-in Yogi Adityanath cabinet. The cabinet, however, has not seen any representation from 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh. The move, while not at par with BJP's 'Sab ka Saath, sab ka Vikas model, has been addressed by the party leadership.

The cabinet has a total of 53 individuals, including Yogi Adityanath. Among them, there are 16 cabinet ministers, 14 Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 20 Ministers of State. The aforementioned have been selected from many districts spread out across the state, from the Awadh region in the West to Bundelkhand in the East.

Also read: UP's new assembly speaker to be elected on Mar 29: Official

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP UP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said that selection in the BJP-led government cabinet was done based on individual capability. "Whoever has got a place in the Yogi government's cabinet, are capable, efficient and hardworking. On one hand, while there are new faces, there are old ministers who have been ensured places in the cabinet. This includes people of all caste communities," he noted.

The districts in question not having any representation are Fatehpur, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kanpur Nagar, Mirzapur, Shamli, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Rampur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Kasganj, Hathras. Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, Shravasti, Bahraich, Gonda and Sultanpur.