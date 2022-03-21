New Delhi: Minister of State, Civil Aviation General (retd) V K Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that around 22,500 Indian citizens were evacuated from Ukraine between February 1 and March 11.

"Around 22,500 Indian nationals have returned from Ukraine to India from February 1 to March 11, 2022," said Singh. He also said that the Union government started evacuating Indian nationals from the neighboring countries of Ukraine like Hungary, Romania, and Poland on February 26.

Singh said that 90 evacuation flights were operated under Operation Ganga for the evacuation process. Out of the 90 flights, 14 were Indian Air Force flights. He also said that the fare of all the flights operated under Operation Ganga was borne by the government. "The airfare for all the flights operated under Operation Ganga has been borne entirely by the government and nothing has been charged from the students," he said.

Also read: Evacuating Indians from Ukraine was most challenging: EAM in Parliament