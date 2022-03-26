Chandigarh: About 15 to 20 Punjab Congress MLAs along with former State president Navjot Singh Sidhu held a meeting on Friday at the residence of Navtej Singh Cheema, former MLA of Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday. The meeting comes at a time when speculations regarding the new Punjab Congress president are in full swing. "We will fight for the right of Punjab with good intentions and honesty #JittegaPunjab," tweeted Sidhu. He also shared footage of the meeting in the tweet.

Taking to Twitter Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that the meeting was held to ensure speedy recovery of Congress in Punjab. He also said that they are sure that in future all decisions in the party will be taken on basis of merit.

"Few like-minded Cong Mla’s,Ex Mla’s,2022 Candidates & Ex President Ppcc held a meeting today at Sultanpur to carry forward our crusade fr PB to ensure speedy revival of Cong in PB.We’re sure party will take future decisions on merit n honesty in accordance with the mandate of” Badlav”," tweeted Khaira.

Also read:Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress Chief