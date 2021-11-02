Kolkata: Having ensured a landslide victory in the by-polls for all the four assembly constituencies in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee took a subtle jibe towards BJP. "A cracker-free Diwali in true sense. Wishing folks at @BJP4India a very Happy Diwali!," he wrote on a Twitter message.

TMC won the four by-polls constituencies in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, Santipur in Nadia, Gosaba in South 24 Parganas and Khardaha in North 24 Parganas.

On a recent public rally in Tripura, Abhishek Banerjee said that TMC would oust the BJP-ruled and Biplab Deb-led government in the Tripura assembly elections in 2023.

