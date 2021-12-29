Kolkata: In the midst of year-end festive season, Trinamool Congress(TMC) national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee has arrived in Goa on Tuesday night on his second visit to the coastal state since the time the party decided to focus on Goa as part of its national expansion plans.

Goa is scheduled for its assembly polls early next year. On his two-day visit, Banerjee participated in a number of party programs. He is scheduled to come back to Kolkata on December 30.

Party sources said that the main purpose of his visit is to finalize the poll strategy in Goa but currently the main challenge for the party is to retain its members in the state.

Recently, five party leaders including one former MLA have left the party alleging that Trinamool Congress is toeing the line of creating a communal divide in Goa thus the main challenge for Abhishek Banerjee is to keep the internal bonding of the party intact.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh ridiculed the visit, “It is better that he stays back in Goa. He has recently purchased a costly aircraft with public money and he is using that now to travel to Goa. Already, Trinamool has received a fitting reply from the people of Tripura. Now, they will get the same reply in Goa. Those who have left Trinamool Congress have understood how the party leadership is misleading the people of Goa,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress has forged an alliance with the Gomantak party in Goa. However, Trinamool will have to contest against both Congress and BJP there.

According to political analyst, Subhasish Moitra, Trinamool Congress, “It is difficult to predict now whether people of Goa will support Trinamool or not. Individual charisma might work to an extent but the exodus from the party will really impact the party’s image and it is doubtful how far Abhishek Banerjee or Mamata Banerjee will be able to mend these snaps. Rather, Goa’s former chief minister Luizinho Feleiro, who is currently in Trinamool, can play a more important role,” he said.

Former Registrar of Calcutta University, Raja Gopal Dhar Chakraborty said he is not hopeful of Trinamool’s prospects in Goa, “even if Trinamool emerges as the principal opposition party, it will be a miracle of sorts,” he added.

