Agartala: A day after the president of Trinamool Congress's youth wing Saayoni Ghosh was arrested in Tripura, the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived in the state. Talking at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Tripura, Banerjee alleged that law and order in the state has collapsed.

"There is jungle raj going on in the state. Journalists are coming under attack while gathering news, even police are not spared from attacks. There is no law and order in the state. They can't stop TMC by such attacks. I want to tell Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb that if he wants to show his anger, he can do it with me," Banerjee said.

Claiming the condition in the state is very bad, Banerjee said, “Whenever I come here, they (BJP) try to stop me. At 12.30, the SDPO informed me that we can't hold a rally today but can hold a street corner meeting. How’s this possible?"

Abhishek said that more than 50 cases were registered on behalf of TMC but police didn’t bother to summon any of the culprits who attacked TMC workers and their candidates.

"What was the fault of Saayoni Ghosh? Narendra Modi has raised the same slogan Khela Hobe in Bengali why was he not arrested? Those who attacked our candidates, police, journalists are roaming freely. More than 50 FIRs were registered. Not a single person was summoned. They are not following the order of Supreme Court," he alleged.

Meanwhile, after reports of a suspicious bag being found at the MBB airport surfaced on Monday morning, the bomb squad and airport security were rushed to the spot to look for possible explosives planted ahead of the AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's visit to the city.

However, MBB Airport Officiating Director, SD Barman, in a press release said that the threat is being treated as a false alert after tests showed negative for the presence of explosives in the bag.