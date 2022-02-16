New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday targeted the Congress for the bank fraud case involving ABG Shipyard, saying it occurred when the UPA was in power. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the crime was detected and acted upon by the current government. He said the Congress has exposed itself by linking, what its chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala called the "biggest bank fraud", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, as the probe has revealed the entire scam happened during the UPA dispensation.

This is another "feather" in the already overburdened cap of blatant corruption of the Congress, Trivedi alleged. "The Congress should tell us, what was its role in the biggest scam? It is believed that the company's promoters had close relations with a former political adviser to the Congress president," Trivedi said in a press conference. What has been described as Rs 22,000 crore scam started in 2012 and the company's loan was restructured in March 2014 in the last days of the UPA government, he said citing the CBI report.

He said that an audit report exposed the "wrongdoings" in 2016, and the BJP government took an action against it. The CBI had on Tuesday said it had issued look-out notices against Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, the former chairman and managing director of ABG Shipyard, and eight others in a bank fraud involving Rs 22,842 crore. It also gave other details related to the alleged fraud.

Taking a swipe at Surjewala for his strong words against Modi, Trivedi asked if the same condemnation was applicable to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi. Trivedi also criticised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's statement that people should not let "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter Punjab. The remark was apparently aimed at AAP leaders.

The BJP spokesperson said Priyanka was seen cheering with others when Channi made the comments. "It would be better if the question is posed to her as she was also seen cheering... Akhilesh Yadav is standing with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had alleged that people from UP commit hooliganism in her state.

"People of Uttar Pradesh are witnessing these things and will give an appropriate response at an appropriate time," he said. Replying to a question, Trivedi hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also over an allegation by Kumar Vishwas, his former AAP colleague, who said that Kejriwal had once shown sympathy with Khalistanis.

"As the Congress exposes itself over the issue of corruption, Kejriwal also keeps exposing himself with his statements -- if you consider what all he has said over the last seven years," he said.

PTI