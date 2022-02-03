Rampur: Hitting out his opponents while addressing a street corner meeting at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi candidate and son of Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam said, in every plaque you (people) will find the name of Azam Khan. When the whole world was under the grip of Coronavirus, the oxygen plant set up by Azam Khan was providing life to scores of people.

Speaking further, Abdullah Azam said, medical college and hospital set up by Azam Khan became an eyesore for others. For this, he was declared a land shark. But, the hospital under the university saved scores of life during the second wave of Covid.

On the demolition of the Urdu gate, he added, "It was demolished to facilitate the passing of sand-laden trucks. Now, they have started receiving commissions; because the gate was creating a hurdle for them," said Abdullah Azam.