Rampur: Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan, an MLA from Samajwadi Party, in a media interaction on Saturday night commented on the issue of SP party leaders joining BJP. He made a sarcastic comment saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party has a washing machine that washes away all the stains. He further stated that the SP leaders, who were close to Azam Khan, were called goons and criminals, but today the same people have joined the saffron party.

Without naming Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, Khan shared that an officer here has conducted six elections, and there have been complaints at every level, yet no action has been taken against him. Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, "We don't have a washing machine that can wash people's stains. BJP leaders used to call Samajwadi Party leaders criminals and goons till yesterday, but today after joining the BJP, they have all become clean." Today, check the call records of the officers of Thana Ganj, Thana Kotwali, Thana Civil Lines. The police are calling people and asking them to either join the BJP, or else put them behind the bars.