Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) : Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer was on Friday sworn in as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra administered the oath office to Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y S Bharati, state ministers, legislators and top officials attended the swearing-in ceremony. High Court judges were also present. Nazeer succeeds Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been shifted to Chhattisgarh.

Justice Nazeer was part of many landmark judgments including the Triple Talaq case, the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute case, demonetisation case and a judgement which held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right. Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer, who retired on January 4 this year, in his farewell function, said that representation of women in the judiciary is still very low.

Justice Abdul Nazeer had said that there is always room for improvement and changes and said, "If I say Indian judiciary is immune to gender inequalities, I can't be farther away from reality. Representation of women in the judiciary is still very low. Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer quoted Kofi Annan words that there is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women. PTI

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)