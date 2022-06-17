Amritsar: A 13-year-old boy who was abducted about 6 months ago from village Kartarpur in the Beas area in Amritsar was successfully rescued by Beas police from Jalandhar on Friday. The police have handed over the boy identified as Vansroop Singh to his parents Lakhwinder Singh and Kuldeep Kaur, who thanked the Beas police for tracing their son. They also demanded action against the accused.

As per SHO Mukhtiar Singh, Kuldeep Kaur had approached police on December 24, 2021 saying that her son had been abducted by one Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Wadala Granthi along with another accomplice who took him away on a scooter. Inspector Mukhtiar Singh said that the abducted boy was spotted at a Dhaba in the Jalandhar city area on the afternoon of June 15 and was recovered by the Jalandhar police.

Further probe into the case is going on.

