Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal took out a 'Vijay Yatra' in Chandigarh on Thursday celebrating AAP's victory in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections recently.

In the election, AAP bagged 14 out of 35 seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls and called it 'trailer' for the Punjab elections 2022.

During 'Vijay Yatra' Kejriwal said, "People of Chandigarh voted for us after seeing our work in Delhi, now we don't have to discriminate between a BJP or Congress member and have to work for them equally."

Kejriwal also made all of his winners take an oath during the 'Vijay Yatra', that they will work for the interest of the people of Chandigarh and if they fail to do so, they will resign from their post.

On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal and his team flouted Covid protocols during the rally.

Since in the 'Vijay Yatra' led by him, party workers were seen openly violating the Covid guidelines, which completely contradicts his decision taken by him in his home state where he asks citizens to strictly follow guidelines.

It would be interesting to watch how his rivals would react to his 'violations' in poll-bound Punjab.

