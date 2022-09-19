Chandigarh: CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday called for a special session of the state assembly to prove the party's majority in the Punjab state Assembly. The session will be held on September 22 and will seek a trust vote from the members of the Legislative Assembly. The statement has come days after the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party accused the center-ruling BJP of attempting to topple the Punjab government.

In a video released earlier, the CM had claimed that the BJP has approached some of the AAP MLAs offering them Rs 25 crores each to switch their loyalties and join the BJP. "You must have heard how they tried to contact our MLAs and tried to offer money and other allurements in an attempt to topple the government which was elected with a huge mandate," Mann, who is currently in Germany, had said in the video message in Punjabi.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had also alleged that some BJP leaders had approached around 10 MLAs with money and ministerial positions under 'Operation Lotus'. "We are summoning a special session of Punjab Assembly on September 22 in which we will show how elected MLAs are determined to realize the dream of making the state vibrant...We will bring a trust vote in that session," he said.