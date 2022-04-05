Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party workers in Chandigarh on Tuesday staged protest against the recently announced hike in water tariff. In the first price hike since 2011, Chandigarh residents have to pay 1.5 to 2.5 times more for water from April 1. The rates vary from Rs 3 per kilolitre (kl) to Rs 20 per kl depending on the consumption.

Police placed barricades outside the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office to stop the protesters, but when they tried to cross the barricades police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. The UT administration had on March 31 notified the revised water tariff, while reducing the rates under the first two domestic consumption slabs – 0-15 kl and 16-30 kl – as notified in September 2020 and later revoked.

The rates in the remaining two slabs – 31-60 kl and over 60 kl – will be the same as notified in 2020. There is no change in the tariff for commercial, industrial and institutional consumers. AAP convener Prem Garg said that "Aam Aadmi Party will not remain silent on the issue and wants to have an open debate in the Municipal Corporation House. Whatever will be the outcome of the debate in the house will be acceptable to all."

He further said that a loan of crores of rupees has been taken to start 24 hours water supply in the city and now the amount will be recovered from the common people by increasing the water rates.

