New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party, which on Tuesday declared Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly elections, took a dig at Congress through a hilarious video in which it used a Hindi film song to depict two apparent chief ministerial aspirants of the ruling party in the state pulling each other down while the AAP leader getting the prized post.

The video depicts AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal celebrating and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi looking dejected with a frown on his face. "Punjab's next CM is in the house! #AAPdaCM," AAP said in a tweet that had the video.

The video, based on 'Mast Kalandar' song from Heyy Babyy movie, went viral soon after its release. In the video, the faces of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have been superimposed on the faces of the characters in the song. Vidya Balan's character has been depicted as the chief minister's chair. Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Bhagwant Mann,MP, as the party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab at a public event.

The party had embarked on 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive. The ruling Congress has not declared a chief ministerial candidate though the party had signalled in a video yesterday that Channi is the CM face of the party. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state.

ANI