New Delhi: In the purview of the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held soon, the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a dig at the opposition BJP over the education system in the state. Taking to the social media platform Twitter, Kejriwal said that the BJP has failed to provide good education in the state.

The Delhi Chief Minister further highlighted that the people in Gujarat have begun to question the crumbling education system in the state being ruled by the saffron party for the last 27 years, and promised that his party will provide good quality education to the students as it is being given o the students in Delhi if voted to power in the upcoming polls.

The Kejriwal government has been underlining its work in the field of education and basic needs like electricity-road-water crucially in all the campaigns held so far. Referring to the development in Delhi as the role model for the country, the party has made promises about better education and employment in the past and continues to do so in the upcoming elections as well.

