Amritsar: Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal landed in Amritsar this morning, ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections scheduled in 2022. He arrived in Jalandhar today for his two-day visit, and to participate in the Tiranga Yatra. He said that Punjab is a land of martyrs and has sacrificed many of its sons for the protection of the country.

He further said that Punjab has seen bad days, more so in the recent past, and said that this needs to be changed. He told the people of Punjab that the Tiranga Yatra is a way of striding forward with the hope for peace and progress in the state.

He had also appealed to the people of Jalandhar to participate in the Tiranga Yatra with a sense of patriotism and love for the tricolour.

As the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 is approaching, all the political parties are busy putting their best feet forward in the preparations. Kejriwal's continuous visits to Punjab are indicative of the fact that he is keen on securing majority seats in the state and winning the elections here.

Also read: AAP releases second list of candidates for Punjab Assembly elections