New Delhi: Delhi police have set up barricading at several places near the Income-Tax Roundabout and other places in response to the protest the AAP workers have planned to stage on Monday condemning the arrest of their party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

APP leaders and workers have geared up to protest against Sisodia's arrest by the CBI. Sisodia was arrested, on Sunday night, by the investigation agency in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. The Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers have begun pouring onto the streets of the national capital since Monday morning.

Responding to the appeal issued by party leader and AAP MP Sandeep Pathak, party workers from various parts of the country have also begun congregating in New Delhi. The AAP leaders and activists will take out a protest march from Rajghat to CBI headquarters later in the day.

Party workers and leaders will express their solidarity with Sisodia and will stage a sit-in front of the BJP's party office located on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on Monday. Delhi in-charge of AAP, Gopal Rai while appealing to party workers said, "Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia performed his responsibility honestly. Now, we should stand in support of him in this hour of crisis. Hence, at least two hundred workers from each assembly constituency in New Delhi should join the protest."

Also read: 'Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics': Arvind Kejriwal

Sisodia will be produced before the special court at the Rouse Avenue in New Delhi on Monday. It is learnt from sources that Sisodia will be produced before the court through video-conferencing since the APP leaders and workers are planning to take to the streets of New Delhi against the arrest.

Sisodia is the second Delhi Minister to be arrested in the purported liquor scam. He was yesterday arrested by the CBI after they interrogated him for over eight hours in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.