New Delhi: AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav from Matiala assembly seat, Delhi, was assaulted by party workers for allegedly selling tickets in the municipal corporation elections. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, it is shown that the MLA was seen fleeing from the spot, and party workers chasing him. In the video, a woman party worker was also seen raising her hand to attack AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav.

Read: AAP pick for Surat's Majura is PVS Sharma, ex-IT dept officer with Telangana connection

Commenting on the viral video on social media, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and Delhi BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga in their Tweet targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The video appears to be of Nangli Ward in Delhi, where AAP workers had an argument with Gulab Singh over the distribution of tickets. Gulab Singh tried to pacify the party workers, but the situation turned ugly. Thereafter a scuffle ensued between AAP workers and Gulab Singh Yadav, later forcing the MLA to flee from the spot. Gulab Singh Yadav was elected MLA twice from the Matiala Assembly seat on the AAP ticket. In 2020, he defeated his rival Rajesh Gehlot from Bharatiya Janata Party by 28,000 votes.