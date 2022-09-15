New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to organise a national conclave of its MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives here on Sunday to prepare its strategy to amplify campaign against the BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus' across the country. The party's first-ever 'Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan', to be presided over by AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will also deliberate extensively on its national expansion plan with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party said.

Notably, the conclave has been convened amid a fierce face off between the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run up to the assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year. "The Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan, being organised for the first time, on Sunday will bring together all the elected representatives of the party from various states," the AAP said in a statement.

The national conclave will be attended by all 62 AAP MLAs from Delhi, 92 MLAs from Punjab, two MLAs from Goa and 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and Punjab, the party said on Thursday. "The Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan will also see the presence of all those leaders of the party who have been elected as councillors, district panchayat members, chairpersons, mayors, block heads, and village heads in various states," the party said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also attend the conclave, the AAP said. "At the Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan, AAP national convenor Kejriwal will hold an extensive discussion with the party's elected representatives on the Operation Lotus being carried out by the BJP across the country,"it added.

At the national conclave, the party leaders will deliberate on the BJP's "failed attempt" to topple AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab under 'Operation Lotus', and prepare a strategy to "expose the BJP" all over the country, the party sources said. Besides, the national conclave will also hold "an extensive discussion" on the AAP's national expansion plan and strengthening of the party's base across the country. "The conclave will discuss at length the issues that the party's elected representatives are facing on the ground so that concrete measures can be taken to strengthen the organisation in their respective states," a source in the AAP added. (PTI)