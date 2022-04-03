Ahmedabad: AAP has begun preparations for the ensuing Gujarat Assembly elections, which are slated for December 2022. However, it appears that AAP will find it tough to compete with the BJP in Gujarat. The AAP, on the other hand, is expected to split the Congress vote.

After the Assembly elections in five states, political parties are now focusing their attention on the Gujarat Assembly elections. In recently concluded polls, the BJP came to power in four States while the Aam Aadmi Party was in one State. The BJP, AAP and Congress have now eyeing the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The BJP has said that the Gujarat Assembly elections would take place on schedule i.e; in December 2022. The BJP, on the other hand, wanted to continue its winning streak in Gujarat, too. On the other hand, Congress is beset by internal turmoil. As a result, the Aam Aadmi Party does not want the BJP to win the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah visited Gujarat after winning the elections in four States. In Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister took part in roadshows and held conferences with members of local self-government. Amit Shah also visited Gujarat and inaugurated development projects in his area with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections.

On April 21, the Prime Minister will tour Gujarat and inaugurate development projects in the tribal areas of Dahod to ease the problems of tribals. In Gujarat, the PM and Home Minister would inaugurate development projects worth Rs 2,400 crore. On April 10, Amit Shah will also visit Gujarat and with the Prime Minister's visit, the BJP will sound the poll bugle for the Gujarat Assembly elections, which will be held in 2022.

Meanwhile, Congress has suffered many defeats in the elections. In Gujarat, the BJP and Congress are at the helm for many years. But this time, the emergence of a third party in Gujarat is now a foregone conclusion. The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party may spell doom for the Congress in Gujarat polls. However, facing the BJP head-on in the Gujarat polls where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah hail from, would be difficult for the Aam Aadmi Party. Because the Aam Aadmi Party does not yet have a strong party base and funds to face the BJP. Then the Aam Aadmi Party will have only one option to join hands with the Congress to come to power in Gujarat.

Unemployment, corruption, paper leak, a poor legal system, inflation, water and power shortage for farmers, generosity towards businessmen and a hostile attitude towards tribals are major challenges for BJP in Gujarat. In Delhi and Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has defeated both the BJP and the Congress. The public has clearly had enough of these two parties. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann sought the blessings of Bapu at Gandhi Ashram before conducting a roadshow in Nikol. Thousands of people flocked to witness the roadshow. As a result, the Aam Aadmi Party, like the BJP, is gaining ground in people's minds via nationalism.

No political party can afford to ignore Gujarat's affluent and powerful business community. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party will try to persuade Patidar leader Naresh Patel to join its ranks. In the Patidar-dominated Nikol region, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann led a triangle march.