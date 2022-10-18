New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a lie-detector test shortly after BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday challenged Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to appear for a lie-detector test over his allegations that the CBI tried to pressure him into quitting the AAP and join the BJP.

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj in a press conference alleged that the CBI interrogated Manish Sisodia on false charges. "The BJP should tell us when are they going to conduct Prime Minister Modi's Narco and lie-detector test. I want to know. They should test us on the time and venue," Bharadwaj said.

He challenged PM Modi to admit that the biggest lie was that "ED and CBI are neutral agencies". "PM should say this at the Interpol meet that's currently being held in Delhi," he said.

Earlier, Kapil Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, said the allegations by Sisodia, an accused in the Delhi Excise policy case, should be seen as a "shameless" attempt to "influence" the probe.

Sisodia, who was questioned for over nine hours on Monday at the CBI headquarters in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam, had claimed that he was offered the chief minister's post if he quit the AAP. "Pressure was put on me to quit AAP. I was offered Delhi CM's post or face jail term," Sisodia said.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra hit back at the AAP leader and said, "I challenge Sisodia to face a narco or a lie detector test to find out the truth or (he should) take back his statement against the CBI and tender an apology by the evening," Mishra told reporters. The CBI has also refuted Sisodia's allegations.

"The CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that examination of Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per the law," the agency said in a statement.