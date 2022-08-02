Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party announced the first list of candidates on Tuesday, who will be in the fray for all seats of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. State President of Aam Aadmi Party Gopal Italia said in a press conference that the people of Gujarat "have now got an honest party". "This makes people very excited.

So now today we have announced the first list of candidates as Bhimbhai Chaudhary from Deodar, Jagmalbhai Wala from Somnath, Arjun Rathwa from Chhotaudepur Sagar Rabari from Becharaji, Vasram Sagathia from Rajkot Rural, Ram Dhadak from Surat Kamrej, Shivlal Barsia from Rajkot South, Sudhir Vaghani from Gariadhar, Rajendra Solanki from Bardoli, and Omprakash Tiwari from Naroda," he said.

Meanwhile, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and guaranteed a job to every youth in Gujarat if his party was voted to power in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls. "Until we provide them jobs, every jobless youth will get Rs 3,000 per month unemployment allowance," he announced. As part of his party's pre-poll "guarantees", Kejriwal promised to create 10 lakh government job vacancies.

Also read: Job to every Gujarat youth, Rs 3,000 monthly dole to unemployed if AAP voted to power: Kejriwal

"We will ensure the mafia behind the paper leak gets punished strongly and the system of paper leak stops in Gujarat," he said. The Delhi CM said the AAP government will improve the recruitment process in the cooperative sector and make it transparent so that youths are not placed there via recommendations or bribery as is the case now.