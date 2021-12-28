New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released the fifth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. The total number of candidates announced by the party has so far reached 88.

Meanwhile, Kulwant Singh, a former mayor from Mohali, who had joined the Aam Aadmi Party yesterday, has been given a ticket.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal makes big promises to teachers in poll-bound Punjab

On Monday, contesting at the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections for the first time, AAP has come out with flying colours by pushing BJP and Congress to 2nd and 3rd place respectively. In 35 wards, the number of wards extended from 26 in 2016, AAP was able to secure 14 wards while BJP held ground in 12 and Congress won 8 as per the poll officer. Akali Dal managed to win one ward.

Chandigarh AAP Convenor Prem Kumar Garg called AAP victory as Chandighar's people victory. He said, "For 25 years, BJP and Congress were in the power but both the parties had done nothing, because of that, people are looking for an alternative and after witnessing AAP's Delhi model they decided to go with APP." Garg also claimed that these results are going to impact the upcoming Punjab polls as this victory is just a 'trailer' and picture 'abhi baaki hai'.

Also Read: AAP's CM candidate for Punjab will be pride of state: Raghav Chadha