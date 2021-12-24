Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party has released the third list of 18 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections 2022. Earlier, AAP had fielded 40 candidates from 117 assembly constituencies. Meanwhile, there were cases of sacrilege. Now, there is a blast in Ludhiana.

"Such incidents before polls are being done under a conspiracy to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state. It is the handiwork of a few people," said Kejriwal during an interaction with reporters in Amritsar on Friday.

He also called Channi government 'very weak' and promised that if elected to power, AAP would provide a strong government.

Kejriwal also attended a function organised in Gurdaspur on the eve of Christmas. Later, ,he addressed an election rally for AAP candidate Raman Behl where he was accompanied by AAP leader Kanwar Vijay Partap Singh and party workers.

While addressing the rally, he made several big announcements and guaranteed Punjab's security if his government comes into power. "We will stop political interference in the work of police officers and mastermind of old cases of indecency will be punished," he said.

Adding further, he said, "Protecting the border against terrorism and drugs will be taken care of and a special force to protect religious shrines. We will give Punjab a strong and stable government."

Read : Kejriwal slams Punjab govt over sacrilege, drugs cases