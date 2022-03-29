Chandigarh: Former international cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who has been nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party as the Rajya Sabha member from Punjab along with four others, has hit out at trolls seeking his report card for Punjab.

Harbhajan along with Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora were recently nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party for the March 31 Rajya Sabha polls. Since then, he has been constantly trolled by his opponents, to which he has responded on social media. "Those who have seen your struggle know the value of your struggle. Otherwise, you are just lucky for others," he wrote in a social media post.

After being elected a Rajya Sabha member, Harbhajan wrote that he was ready to serve his state and country in a new role. He thanked Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha. However, opponents of Harbhajan, who lives in Jalandhar and is currently a commentator in the IPL-2022, are seeking an account of the work he has done.

Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliewal targeted Harbhajan asking if he had got "any time from IPL". Harbhajan runs a cricket academy in Punjab and has tried his hand at modelling and acting as well. Keen to start his political innings, had been in touch with the BJP for a long time. Later, Congress President Navjot Sidhu also offered him to join the party. Harbhajan Singh has played 103 Test matches for Team India taking 417 wickets.

In ODIs, he has taken 269 wickets in 236 matches. Harbhajan has played 28 matches for India in T20I and has taken 25 wickets. Harbhajan made his Test debut in 1998 against Australia. The last test he played was in 2015 against Sri Lanka. Harbhajan made his ODI debut in 1998 against New Zealand. His last ODI was in 2015 against South Africa.

