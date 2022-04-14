Gurugram (Haryana): The verbal duel between BJP and AAP over the teaching quality in government schools in Haryana and teachers has begun following the controversial statement given by Rajya Sabha MP and Haryana AAP in-charge Sushil Gupta. On Wednesday, while talking to reporters, Haryana AAP in charge, Gupta said, more than half of Haryana teachers in government schools are involved in property dealing work. The attendance in Haryana government schools is not taken care of. The condition of Haryana schools is so bad that students used to sit on the floor.

However, this so-called Twitter game unfolded when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited his childhood days school at Bhali Anandpur village in Rohtak district of Haryana and posted a picture of his school on the Twitter handle. Thereafter, Haryana AAP in-charge Sushil Gupta retweeted highlighting the condition of the school. Later on, the BJP uploaded a picture of the school's new building which is under construction in the village, and Gupta was also challenged to come and see the new school building. Then AAP workers went to the village school and uploaded the photograph of tiny-tots studying, sitting on the floor.

Meanwhile, giving a reply to AAP leader Sushil Gupta's remarks on government teachers of Haryana schools, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar, said, "AAP leaders are telling lies in Punjab. Haryana schools are much better and teachers here are well-mannered. The AAP is doing its marketing in Haryana."